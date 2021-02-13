BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ice will be the biggest issue this weekend in Maryland.

Here’s what we know about this round of wintry weather:

Saturday, February 13, 2021: Some snow and sleet is possible Saturday morning, but will transition to steady, but light, freezing rain later in the day. Another area of low pressure will cause this expected round of wintry weather.

Sunday, February 14, 2021: The precipitation will end early Sunday morning. Ice accumulations could total 0.1 – 0.2″, WJZ’s Bob Turk says.

The ice may create difficulties for travel and slick roads.

The system prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for: Anne Arundel, southern Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Cecil, southern Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties beginning Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Baltimore City is also included in the advisory.

In addition, Charles and St. Mary’s counties are under an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. Sunday. Ice accumulations in those areas could exceed a quarter of an inch.

For the Baltimore area, icing will be an issue, but totals will likely be less due to a lack of available moisture as the low-pressure system slides to our southeast.

There’s a slight winter storm threat Monday into Tuesday and then again on Thursday next week.

WJZ’s Weather Team will continue to track each system.

