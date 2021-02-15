SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles report to Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday to kick off spring training during the third year of the team’s rebuilding effort.

While some teams open spring training with a realistic goal of a season that will lead them to the World Series, the Orioles are working for a World Series in the years ahead.

Tuesday will mark the start of the third year of the franchise’s rebuild, a long-term project that General Manager Mike Elias launched when he was hired two years ago.

His work has included an infusion of talent in the Orioles’ minor leagues, led by prized prospect Adley Rutschman who will join the team in Florida this week.

The Orioles’ focus is on the future.

“This is an organization that’s getting more talented by the day and by the year,” Elias said. “Our farm system is in excellent shape and it’s only getting stronger. We enjoy bringing all these guys in in one place; it’s a very unique year and a very unique spring training.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Elias continues to add veteran pitchers to help out until the team’s young arms are ready.

Matt Harvey is the latest acquisition, signed over the weekend and invited to Sarasota with a chance to make the team. Harvey will turn 32 next month; the O’s are his fifth team in eight years.

The team’s first on-field workout in Sarasota is scheduled for Wednesday with the first exhibition game a week from Saturday.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.