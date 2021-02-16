BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s new vaccination support center is up and running. The telephone based support line and appointment system can directly contact people to help get them a COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible.
The center is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Marylanders can call the center to get information on COVID-19 vaccines and where they can get it closest to their homes.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Rollercoaster Temperatures Ahead Of Snow, Wintry Mix Thursday
It’s specifically set to help those without internet access. The center can also help callers schedule vaccination appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites, including Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, which has been up and running since February 5.
The state said in a soft launch Monday, the center had nearly 6,000 inbound and outbound calls targeting “segmented groups of seniors” on lists from the Department of Aging. They booked more than 2,000 appointments for the Six Flags site. The 619 outbound calls had a connection rate of 37%.
“Ensuring that our most vulnerable populations receive vaccines is our top priority, and new resources such as the Vaccine Support Center are creating more accessibility,” said MDOA Secretary Rona Kramer. “I am thrilled to offer this new option for our aging populations.”
The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging anyone eligible to use the support center at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829).MORE: Bars & COVID-19 Safety Rules Don't Mix, Study Found
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.