BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is looking at quite a roller coaster ride of weather through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will go from a reminiscent of spring with temps reaching for the low 50s Tuesday afternoon to winter cold returning on Wednesday with highs only in the 30s.

This next batch of cold air will set the scene for another winter storm later this week. The storm will be developing to our southwest on Wednesday. This low will move northeastward on Thursday bringing many forms of precipitation to our area.

A winter storm watch was issued for the entire state of Maryland from 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 through 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Snow will likely overspread central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours on Thursday morning, arriving from SW to NE.

Warm air will work hard to nose itself into the area, and this will cause a changeover to sleet, then freezing rain starting late-morning on Thursday.

WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said Baltimore could see a moderate snowfall of three to six inches. We’ll have more details as more data comes in.

The changeover will likely occur from south to north.

A messy wintry mix will continue into the afternoon and evening. Some areas to the south will changeover to plain rain. The storm system will exit quickly on Friday. Quiet, but cold weather will be in store for the weekend.

Moderate snowfall accumulation is possible for central Maryland, prior to the wintry mix changeover.

The highest amounts will likely be north and west, while areas south and east will feature lighter amounts. Ice accretion will also be an issue throughout the day on Thursday, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

