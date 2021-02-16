TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson University men’s basketball team is pausing all activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The result came from a test taken Monday, the University said.
As a precaution, this weekend's game against Drexel is postponed.
The University is now working with the Baltimore County Health Department for contact tracing.
The status of future games are still up in the air.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.