ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County teachers returned to their classrooms Wednesday to prepare for a hybrid learning model that is set to begin March 1.
Teachers were welcomed back with cheer squads and thank you bags.
In Prince George’s County, the school district announced schools will reopen for in-person learning in April.
Families will have the option of selecting distance learning or in-person hybrid learning through the end of the school year.
They have until the end of the month to decide.
