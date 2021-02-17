ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Numbers continue to trend downward this week as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate fall in Maryland as of Wednesday morning.

The state reported 759 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with higher testing numbers than Tuesday. The state conducted 23,159 coronavirus tests in the last day, as opposed to the less than 10,000 tests the day before.

POSITIVE TRENDS: Hospitalizations have gone down nine straight days and are down 44% from the state’s peak last month. ICU beds are at the lowest point since Nov. 22. MDH's 7-day positivity rate has been below 5% for six straight days and is at its lowest point since Nov. 3. pic.twitter.com/fjysjxowrv — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 17, 2021

The total of coronavirus cases is now at 372,980. Nineteen more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,449.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly by 14, now at 1,096. There are 272 people in ICU beds and 824 in acute care. The statewide positivity rate continues to drop, now at 4.17%.

Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C of its vaccination plan. To date, 908,979 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered- with 655,277 first doses received and 253,702 second doses received. In the last day, 5,745 first doses and 9,374 second doses have been administered.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest COVID numbers in the state:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,369 (195) 1* Anne Arundel 34,721 (498) 14* Baltimore City 39,560 (836) 21* Baltimore County 49,653 (1,200) 34* Calvert 3,591 (64) 1* Caroline 2,001 (18) 0* Carroll 7,364 (203) 5* Cecil 4,964 (113) 2* Charles 8,626 (150) 2* Dorchester 2,253 (40) 1* Frederick 16,511 (255) 9* Garrett 1,831 (58) 1* Harford 12,129 (225) 4* Howard 15,384 (211) 6* Kent 1,097 (38) 2* Montgomery 61,942 (1,337) 45* Prince George’s 71,402 (1,266) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,504 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 4,936 (111) 0* Somerset 2,351 (30) 0* Talbot 1,811 (31) 0* Washington 12,136 (242) 3* Wicomico 6,641 (139) 0* Worcester 3,203 (89) 1* Data not available 0 (63) 0*