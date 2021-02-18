MARYLAND WEATHERTracking The Latest Round Of Wintry Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations fell again Friday as the state added nearly 1,000 new cases, data from the state’s health department shows.

Maryland added 986 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 373,966 and 7,479, respectively. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 4.13%.

Forty-eight fewer people were in the hospital Thursday than the previous day; of the 1,048 hospitalizations, 769 were acute care patients and 279 were intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, 7,555,013 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,944,984 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccinations, 936,557 vaccine doses have been administered; of those, 670,972 have been first doses and 265,585 have been second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,374 (195) 1*
Anne Arundel 34,860 (504) 14*
Baltimore City 39,633 (844) 21*
Baltimore County 49,762 (1,209) 34*
Calvert 3,598 (65) 1*
Caroline 2,005 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,381 (203) 5*
Cecil 4,966 (113) 2*
Charles 8,656 (151) 2*
Dorchester 2,264 (42) 1*
Frederick 16,582 (256) 9*
Garrett 1,832 (58) 1*
Harford 12,168 (227) 4*
Howard 15,425 (210) 6*
Kent 1,099 (39) 2*
Montgomery 62,085 (1,348) 45*
Prince George’s 71,586 (1,275) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,515 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,956 (112) 0*
Somerset 2,356 (30) 0*
Talbot 1,818 (31) 0*
Washington 12,164 (245) 3*
Wicomico 6,664 (140) 0*
Worcester 3,217 (90) 1*
Data not available 0 (37) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 18,510 (3) 0*
10-19 35,529 (6) 1*
20-29 67,808 (34) 1*
30-39 64,379 (75) 6*
40-49 56,851 (202) 5*
50-59 56,481 (566) 24*
60-69 38,191 (1,184) 18*
70-79 21,758 (1,901) 36*
80+ 14,459 (3,504) 91*
Data not available 0 (4) 0*
Female 195,884 (3,601) 89*
Male 178,082 (3,878) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 106,711 (2,590) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,370 (262) 7*
White (NH) 128,821 (3,824) 95*
Hispanic 60,548 (688) 15*
Other (NH) 17,535 (74) 0*
Data not available 51,981 (41) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

