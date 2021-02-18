ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations fell again Friday as the state added nearly 1,000 new cases, data from the state’s health department shows.
Maryland added 986 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 373,966 and 7,479, respectively. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 4.13%.RELATED: Multiple Crashes Reported Around Maryland As Winter Storm Moves Through
Forty-eight fewer people were in the hospital Thursday than the previous day; of the 1,048 hospitalizations, 769 were acute care patients and 279 were intensive care.
Since the pandemic began, 7,555,013 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,944,984 people have tested negative.
In terms of vaccinations, 936,557 vaccine doses have been administered; of those, 670,972 have been first doses and 265,585 have been second doses.RELATED: More Than 28K Unemployment Claims Filed Week Ending Feb. 13
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,374
|(195)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,860
|(504)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,633
|(844)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|49,762
|(1,209)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,598
|(65)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,005
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,381
|(203)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,966
|(113)
|2*
|Charles
|8,656
|(151)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,264
|(42)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,582
|(256)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,832
|(58)
|1*
|Harford
|12,168
|(227)
|4*
|Howard
|15,425
|(210)
|6*
|Kent
|1,099
|(39)
|2*
|Montgomery
|62,085
|(1,348)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|71,586
|(1,275)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,515
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,956
|(112)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,356
|(30)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,818
|(31)
|0*
|Washington
|12,164
|(245)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,664
|(140)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,217
|(90)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(37)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,510
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,529
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|67,808
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|64,379
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|56,851
|(202)
|5*
|50-59
|56,481
|(566)
|24*
|60-69
|38,191
|(1,184)
|18*
|70-79
|21,758
|(1,901)
|36*
|80+
|14,459
|(3,504)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(4)
|0*
|Female
|195,884
|(3,601)
|89*
|Male
|178,082
|(3,878)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):MORE: Maryland Weather: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain Fall Across The State
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|106,711
|(2,590)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,370
|(262)
|7*
|White (NH)
|128,821
|(3,824)
|95*
|Hispanic
|60,548
|(688)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,535
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,981
|(41)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.