By CBS Baltimore Staff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America and the Baltimore Convention Center are closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

All appointments at Six Flags America scheduled for Feb. 18 will be automatically rescheduled for March 3 at the same time of day. No patient action is required. As a reminder, vaccines at the site are given by appointment only.

The pack previously closed on Feb. 13 due to weather and those appointments were rescheduled for March 2.

The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital is also closed for both vaccination and testing. As a reminder, vaccines at the site are given by appointment only.

A confirmation message will be sent to patients within 48 hours in regard to their appointments.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

