ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has now administered one million COVID—19 vaccination doses, but supply issues remain.

As of Friday, only 5% of people in Baltimore City and 6.8% of people in Baltimore County have been fully vaccinated.

Maryland has achieved a major milestone with more than 1 MILLION doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered. I want to thank all the vaccinators working around the clock to get shots into arms, and ask Marylanders for their continued patience during this historic undertaking. pic.twitter.com/MYf5SqPb4D — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 19, 2021

Next week, a mass vaccination site is set to open at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

The Baltimore Convention Center mass vaccination site was back open Friday after being closed because of icy weather Thursday.

UPDATE: “The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will be open on Feb 19 for both vaccination and testing. Patients unable to attend previously scheduled appointments on Feb 19 can call 410-649-6200 to reschedule.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 19, 2021

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to one man who got the Pfizer vaccine there Friday.

“My advice is get it. Better to have it than not have it and get sick and be in the hospital—and go through all the horrible symptoms everybody else is getting. It is devastating what has happened to them,“ he said.

A new study has shown the Pfizer vaccine to be 85 percent effective with just one shot. You can read more about that study here.

“I do think we should be emphasizing a single dose into more people given the efficacy that we’re seeing. We don’t yet have CDC guidelines on that,” said Dr. William Moss, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, during a forum with reporters.

In addition to the good news about the Pfizer vaccine, the experts at Johns Hopkins are hopeful about the FDA’s meeting next week to approve the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is being made here in Baltimore.

“There will be a hearing on February 26th and so we expect that there will be an emergency use authorization in a week or two following that—so that’s going to bring additional supplies of vaccine in the United States,“ Dr. Moss said.

Also Friday, new restrictions on gatherings were in effect at the University of Maryland College Park. They are now limited to no more than five people. The school is also ramping up testing after 37 new cases on campus.

Here is the letter from the school’s president.

This is where you can track the school’s cases.

And WJZ was at Baltimore’s Harlem Gardens Senior Living Center Friday morning where 40 people were vaccinated.

A unique LifeBridge Health mobile program called “Care Happens Here” brought the vaccine straight to them. LifeBridge has partnered with Baltimore City for mobile vaccination efforts.

86-year-old Ernestine Whitfield told WJZ after getting the vaccine, “It makes me feel good!” Dora Bates said the vaccination program was a “godsend“ and she was “blessed” they were able to come to her building.

Maryland is also closing in on 7,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Today, @MDHealthDept reports 374,974 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.12% Maryland has 7,495 deaths, 2,951,435 negative tests and 9,591 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/KlSIDvk7WX — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) February 19, 2021

One of the state’s first victims was Leilani Jordan. For her mother and so many others who’ve lost loved ones, the pain remains fresh.

“I kept asking for one more day just to touch her. One more day. No mother, no parent should have to walk behind their child going to the morgue,” her mother Zenobia Shepherd said in a new interview.

Jordan was 27-years-old.

