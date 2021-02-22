BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city lifted several COVID-19 restrictions Monday morning, including a one-hour time limit for diners at bars and restaurants.
The restrictions were lifted at 6 a.m. Monday. Dining capacity remains at 25% indoors and 50% outdoors.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Up To 3 Inches Of Snow, Wintry Mix Expected In Parts Of Maryland Monday
Restaurants must continue to maintain a sign-in and sign-out sheet for patrons and staff. All outdoor dining spaces must have open enclosures on all sides.
Also, instead of limiting gathering sizes by 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, the city will cap gatherings based on a percentage of the building’s relevant occupancy.READ MORE: Club & Cycle In Windsor Mill Powers Through Pandemic Roadblocks With Virtual, Socially Distant Classes
Here are some other restriction changes:
- Gym classes are permitted at 25% capacity or 10 people, whichever number is higher.
- Live performances are permitted as long as performers wear masks and adhere to physical distancing.
- Adult entertainment remains prohibited.
- Organized amateur sports, including high school and recreational games, clinics, skill sessions, scrimmages and practices are permitted in accordance with dates and guidance from Baltimore Parks & Recs. Face coverings must be worn by all participants.
- Tournaments and organized amateur sporting events with teams from outside of the state of Maryland are prohibited at this time.
- Indoor sporting events are limited to 25% capacity as long as there are no more than 50 people in an activity area.
According to a press release from the city, "maximum occupancy" means:
- 25% of the maximum occupancy load of the Facility under the applicable fire code as set forth on a certificate issued for the Facility by a local fire code official.
- If no such certificate has been issued for the Facility by the local fire code official, the maximum occupancy of the Facility pursuant to applicable laws, regulations, and permits.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.