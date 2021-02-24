BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As schools across Maryland prepare for students to return to the classroom in some form, Baltimore City Public Schools plans to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for all students and staff members.

The tests will be offered to people regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of the virus or not in an effort to provide early detection of possible cases.

City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said the testing will complement other efforts like social distancing, personal protective equipment and cleaning.

Under the current plan, elementary and middle school students and staff members will swab themselves. Results at the elementary school level will be pooled by classroom, and if a classroom pool has a positive test, all of its students and staff will need to quarantine.

The tests will then be picked up by a mobile lab from the University of Maryland Medical Center.

At the high school level, students and staff members will use saliva-based tests that will be processed at a lab in Washington, D.C.

Results will be available within eight hours through an app.

On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said everyone over the age of five will be required to wear masks in schools, including classrooms, gyms and hallways.

