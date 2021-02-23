ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Everyone over the age of five will be required to wear masks in classrooms and any other “school setting where interaction with others is likely,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Hogan announced a new executive order that requires masks be worn in classrooms, cafeterias, hallways, auditoriums and gyms. School buses are also included.
With schools being told to get students safely into the classroom by March Governor Hogan issues executive order requiring masks for anyone over the age of 5 in any area of a school setting @wjz
Updates From Gov. Hogan’s News Conference:
- Gov. Larry Hogan Says He Doesn’t See Maryland Lifting Masking Orders ‘Anytime Soon’
- States Could Begin To Get Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Allocations As Soon As Next Week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says
- Mass Vaccination Site Opening At Blue Crabs’ Stadium In Southern Maryland In March, Gov. Larry Hogan Says
- Maryland Planning Statewide Pre-Registration System For Appointments At Mass Vaccination Sites
Earlier this month, the governor promised rapid COVID-19 tests and an “unlimited supply” of PPE for Maryland schools. He had previously called on all schools in the state to move to a hybrid in-person learning model by March 1.
Nearly every school system has either done so or plans to meet the deadline, he said.
