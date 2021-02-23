COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus and schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, masks, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Everyone over the age of five will be required to wear masks in classrooms and any other “school setting where interaction with others is likely,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Hogan announced a new executive order that requires masks be worn in classrooms, cafeterias, hallways, auditoriums and gyms. School buses are also included.

Updates From Gov. Hogan’s News Conference:

Earlier this month, the governor promised rapid COVID-19 tests and an “unlimited supply” of PPE for Maryland schools. He had previously called on all schools in the state to move to a hybrid in-person learning model by March 1.

Nearly every school system has either done so or plans to meet the deadline, he said.

Watch Gov. Hogan’s Full News Conference Below:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff