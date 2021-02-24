BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food And Drug Administration said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use authorizations, according to analysis released Wednesday.

The vaccine, that’s being called a “game-changer” by officials, is being manufactured in Baltimore by Emergent BioSolutions.

According to the analysis, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s efficacy against moderate to severe COVID-19 was 66.9% at least 14 days after the vaccination and 66.1% at least 28 days after vaccination, according to the analysis.

“There were no specific safety concerns identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the analysis said.

The FDA said that it has reviewed the data for the vaccine and determined it is “consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA’s guidance Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19.”

U.S. states, including Maryland, could begin to get allocations of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.

During a news conference, Hogan said he spoke with officials from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday morning, who said Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate could receive emergency use authorization shortly. While they didn’t commit to begin shipping vaccines next week, Hogan said officials told him they have around two million doses ready to ship.

“We’re very excited about having another vaccine coming online,” Hogan said.

The Vaccines and related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an independent group of FDA advisers, will look at the documents and then make a recommendation about whether the COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized. That committee will meet on Friday.

WJZ got a behind-the-scenes look inside the Bayview lab producing this “game-changing” vaccine earlier this month.

A look at where the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be produced in Baltimore; the containers in the back have disposable linings that can be changed out. Once approved, the vaccine will only require one shot. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RtG2IHFLpL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 26, 2021

“We actually grow the cell cultures, infect them with the viral vectors and then ultimately purify the viral vectors out, which elicits immune response in humans,” said Sean Kirk, Emergent BioSolutions’ executive vice president in charge of manufacturing.

Three hundred employees work there with dozens more supporting the facility remotely.

“I want the people of Baltimore to be proud that Emergent is here, to be proud of the fact that many residents work in this facility,” Kirk said. “Every day, our folks are working long hours to beat this pandemic, and the thing that keeps them motivated is the fact that we’re going to be producing hundreds of millions of doses over the coming year.”

Emergent has a $480 million contract with Johnson & Johnson and another $174 million contract with AstraZeneca.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.