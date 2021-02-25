BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office has eliminated more than 800 additional open warrants for low-level crimes the office isn’t prosecuting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.
The latest wave includes 829 warrants ranging from drug possession to prostitution, minor traffic offenses and trespassing. Mosby’s office said in a news release that people were still being arrested on warrants for cases they didn’t plan to prosecute.READ MORE: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Eliminates 586 Warrants
In June, the city’s state’s attorney’s office dismissed 586 more cases tied to low-level offenses. The cumulative total now sits at 1,415.READ MORE: Mosby Announces Her Office Won't Authorize New No-Knock Warrants; Police Union Calls Move 'Irresponsible'
Mosby’s office said they will send a letter to those who had cases dismissed. People can also look up their case status online here; cases that were dismissed will have “NOLLE PROSEQUI” listed under charge and disposition information and will have “WARR” and a recent hearing date listed from when the cases were dismissed.
