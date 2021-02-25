BALTIMORE (WJZ)– M&T Bank Stadium will have a soft opening as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site Thursday. Hundreds of people are expected to be vaccinated Thursday and Friday.
The plan is to be vaccinating 2,000 people a day by March.
The state, the Maryland National Guard, the University of Maryland Medical System and the Ravens collaborated to get the site ready.
Residents must complete a new registration for M&T Bank Stadium site specifically.
To request an appointment, complete a form online at covidvax.maryland.gov or call 855-MD-GOVAX (634-6829).
