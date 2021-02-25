COVID-19 In MDJust Under 1K New Cases Added
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccinations, Health, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland, mass vaccination sites

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– M&T Bank Stadium will have a soft opening as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site Thursday. Hundreds of people are expected to be vaccinated Thursday and Friday.

The plan is to be vaccinating 2,000 people a day by March.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Just Under 1K New Cases Added; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down Slightly

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The state, the Maryland National Guard, the University of Maryland Medical System and the Ravens collaborated to get the site ready.

READ MORE: National Harbor Hosting Cherry Blossom Celebration Beginning March 20

Residents must complete a new registration for M&T Bank Stadium site specifically.

To request an appointment, complete a form online at covidvax.maryland.gov or call 855-MD-GOVAX (634-6829).

MORE NEWS: 29-Year-Old Man Shot & Killed Overnight

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff