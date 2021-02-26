DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a fight outside a Dundalk restaurant early Friday morning.
Baltimore County Police responded to a call for a stabbing in the 2700 block of North Point Road around 12:21 a.m.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains outstanding, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
