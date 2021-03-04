DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The man who was stabbed outside of a Dundalk restaurant on February 26 has died, police said Thursday.
Rosario Valenti, 45, died Wednesday evening at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after he suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation early Friday morning.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains outstanding, police said.
Detectives are investigating. They are asking anyone who may have information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.