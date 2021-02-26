ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man reported missing following a home invasion in Odenton earlier this week is home safe and was not abducted as originally believed, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday afternoon.
Police said they have been in contact with 20-year-old Darius Owens, who reportedly told them he left the apartment where the home invasion happened willingly. He was driving a blue Acura TSX police initially said they believed the suspects in the invasion had taken.
EARLIER STORY: Darius Owens Missing, Possibly Abducted In Odenton Home Invasion, Police Say
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said four men entered the apartment in the 300 block of Baldwin Road with handguns and ransacked it before fleeing. Police did not say if anything was taken.
Owens had been reported missing following the home invasion and police said at the time he could have been abducted.
Police are still investigating the home invasion and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
