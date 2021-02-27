BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If your weekend plans involve being outdoors in Maryland, you’ll want to pack an umbrella.
Rain is clearing out of the area Saturday, but we will remain mostly cloudy the rest of the day before rain returns overnight into Sunday morning.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 18 New Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Decline
For the Western Shore, the rain will move out Saturday morning, but the Lower Eastern Shore will see another round of rain Saturday afternoon. Once the rain leaves, things will be cloudy but milder than normal.
Another low pressure system will dive toward the Gulf of Mexico, pick up some moisture and head our way for Sunday. Expect some occasional rain and drizzle to round out the weekend.READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor, Gov. Hogan Clash Over Available COVID Vaccine Doses For City Residents
On the plus side, all of the rain will help wash some of the remaining snow away.
High temperatures will stay in the 50s until Tuesday.MORE NEWS: FDA Advisory Committee Votes To Recommend Authorizing Johnson & Johnson's New COVID-19 Vaccine
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.