BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was back to school — in person — for many Maryland students Monday as hybrid learning begins across most districts.

Pre-K through second grade return first in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Schools said it has been preparing for this moment for a long time, adding it feels well prepared to welcome back the first group of students.

“From the moment they get on the bus to the moment they come off the bus at the end of the day, they’ll see some changes,” said Charles Herndon, with Baltimore County Public Schools.

That means one student per seat on the school bus and every other seat will be vacant.

All students must wear masks and social distance in classrooms and hallways.

A third of all Pre-K through second grade students are planning to return at this point. Plus, the county is reopening four of its separate public day schools.

Teachers have been back in their classrooms for the last week. Some are preparing to simultaneously teach students in-person class and online.

The school district said it will be working with families on an individual basis and anticipates hybrid education will be available to all students in early April.

Baltimore City has already brought some students back for small group sessions, but will also bring back its youngest learners Monday.

