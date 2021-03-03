TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Across the state of Maryland, many school districts are starting to return students to the classrooms in a hybrid learning model.

While many students are anxious to get back into their schools, others have anxiety about leaving home. Dr. Todd Peters, Chief Medical Officer for Sheppard Pratt, said the split is 50/50.

As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, he said he’s hearing children are still nervous about the pandemic, coupled with a transition back into the classroom.

“What’s it gonna be like? What changes will be there? How will it be different? Those are things every child will face,” Dr. Peters said.

WJZ spoke to two parents who did not want to be identified.

One mom said her daughter is anxious about returning, so they are keeping her strictly virtual for a few more months.

Another mom said her son has special needs and learns best in school, so he returned four days a week.

Dr. Peters said communication in each home is crucial at a time like this.

“The most important thing is to be open and honest,” Peters said. “Start a dialogue allowing the kid to be able to talk about that this may be hard and it may be scary.”

He added it’s important for classmates to be supportive of one another.

“Try your best to be a really good friend and to listen first,” Dr. Peters said. “A lot of people sometimes jump to help, but what I find helpful is to listen and understand the ‘why.'”

Parents and guardians can find helpful information by clicking here.

