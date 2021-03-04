BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site on Thursday.

The line was long but move quickly.

“I was thrilled to get my vaccine to start with and then even more so when I found out it was Johnson & Johnson,” Al Hergenhan said.

The Maryland National Guard helped the University of Maryland Medical System administer the shots.

“There are times when we have to serve overseas and then there are times when we get to serve at home,” Jeffrey Woolford, with the Mobile Vaccination Support Team, said.

For the rest of the week, M&T Bank Stadium will administer the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to as many as 2,400 people per-day.

“It’s the first day with a new vaccine and it’s going really well,” Dr. Jason Marx, Incident Commander for the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site, said.

Dr. Marx said officials cannot predict which vaccine patients will receive. The state gets an allocation every week and then sends it over to mass vaccine sites.

“I think for the public, the most important thing is not which one of the three vaccines you’re going to receive, but really the best vaccine is the one you have access to,” Dr. Marx said.

Officials said the site plans to double its capacity and administer 4,000 shots every day.

