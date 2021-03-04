ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials Thursday announced what they called the first COVID-19 vaccine equity operations plan of any state to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably in the state.

During a news conference, Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead said the vaccine equity task force will serve vulnerable and underserved communities by partnering with community groups and others to increase access to the vaccine.

Gen. Birckhead says state will partner with multiple community organizations to add vaccine clinics in neighborhoods as part of equity efforts @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 4, 2021

Communities will be able to submit proposals requesting vaccination sites. As the community comes forward with proposals for vaccinations, the task force will weigh a number of criteria, including distribution disparities, to determine if a clinic can be opened.

The effort is designed to be more flexible rather than a one-size-fits-all approach and will be able to address needs more quickly. Birckhead said opening a community site will take less time than a large-scale mass vaccination site.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PLAN

Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead @MDNG says task force will respond to proposals from the community. If disparities in a location are identified a plan is developed, clinic opened @wjz — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) March 4, 2021

One new community site set to open as part of the task force’s efforts is in Upper Marlboro. Hogan said that site will be able to administer 900 vaccinations per day.

Maryland will also work with FEMA on the Eastern Shore and in western Maryland for mobile vaccine sites, Birkhead said.

In recent weeks, officials have been criticized over vaccine equity within vulnerable residents and communities of color.

During a press conference earlier this week, Hogan said: “We’ve been very focused on equity, that’s why we made some announcements very early on. We appointed [Birckhead] to head a task force. We asked all of our local partners, particularly in Baltimore City and in Prince George’s County, to work with us on an equity plan.”

The Baltimore Convention Center mass vaccination site announced Monday it will expand its focus and prioritize vaccinating underserved communities in the city.

“It’s why we announced our equity effort with all of the leaders in Baltimore City about a month ago,” Hogan said. “It’s why we set up two mass vaccination sites there, too. I just said we’re making the convention center focused on Baltimore City residents.”

“We’ve done far better than most other states in the country with respect to that, but it’s not good enough,” Hogan added.

War of Words

During the news conference, Hogan claimed Baltimore turned down $9 million in COVID-19 relief funding. Mayor Brandon Scott responded Wednesday in a letter to Acting Deputy Health Secretary Jinlene Chan saying the city would apply for the money directly through FEMA instead of having the money pass through the state.

Hogan says he doesn’t want to criticize Mayor Brandon Scott but claims city turned down money—and says he understands frustrations but mayor “tries to point the finger and blame it on us” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 4, 2021

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Scott called Hogan’s comments a distraction and a “Jedi mind trick.”

Mayor Scott to Hogan’s allegation city turned down money: “As was communicated to MDH in Feb, Baltimore has applied directly for federal dollars throughout the pandemic for 100% reimbursement — rather than using the state as a pass-through, where federal dollars were capped.” pic.twitter.com/9BQbbDDMGi — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 4, 2021

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.