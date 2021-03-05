TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Student-athletes in Baltimore County will be able to face off in games beginning next Friday, the county’s public school system announced.
In a statement Friday evening, officials said inner county games will be allowed beginning March 12.
Athletes will only be allowed to have one spectator each.
The statement reads in full:
"Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) supports the safe return to athletic competition for student athletes. After continued consultation with staff from the Baltimore County Department of Health and an intense focus on mitigation strategies, BCPS will allow inner county competitive games beginning Friday, March 12, 2021. BCPS will continue to partner with the Maryland Department of Health, MSDE, and the Baltimore County Department of Health as we monitor health metrics and utilize CDC guidelines to support decision-making. To aid and support the safety of our student athletes and staff, we will only allow one spectator per athlete when competition resumes. Information on how spectators can access a ticket will be forthcoming from each school's athletics office. As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and more information as necessary."
