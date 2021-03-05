BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore police trainee has been indicted on 11 counts ranging from first-degree assault to reckless driving stemming from an incident while he was off duty last month, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday evening.
Jordan Ali, is accused of harassing and assaulting three women in the early morning hours on February 6. Officials said he asked the women if he could go to a party with them; when they said no, he followed them in his vehicle, pursuing them at speeds topping 100 miles per hour.
The women tried to get away but Ali kept following them, officials said. Eventually, they went to a Royal Farms for help, where Ali caught up with them.
Officials said Ali claimed to be with the FBI and told one of the women to get out of the vehicle. She refused, at which point Ali reportedly went up to the car and lifted his shirt, motioning toward a gun.
With Ali out of his vehicle, the women fled and eventually made it to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where they got out and ran toward an emergency room. A medic nearby had the women get into his ambulance, which he then locked.
On-duty police officers then responded to the hospital to bring the situation under control.
