ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 900 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths Wednesday morning as hospitalizations surpass 800 again.
There have now been 389,566 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,820 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.
Nine more Marylanders are hospitalized, bringing the total to 801. Of those, 216 are in intensive care and 585 are in acute care.
The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is up 0.21% to 3.61%. The state conducted 23,412 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over eight million tests conducted since the pandemic began.
Over 1.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far in Maryland as the state continues to move through Phase 1C. Of those, 1,069,281 first doses and 584,389 second doses have been received. In the last day, 25,331 first doses and 11,772 second doses have been administered.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,426
|(199)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,543
|(534)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,193
|(881)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,096
|(1,272)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,718
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,063
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,717
|(210)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,072
|(121)
|2*
|Charles
|9,132
|(159)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,380
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,282
|(277)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,849
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,823
|(241)
|4*
|Howard
|16,283
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,142
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,273
|(1,390)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|74,704
|(1,317)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,605
|(38)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,233
|(116)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,415
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,908
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,571
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,845
|(145)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,293
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(52)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,516
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,640
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|70,899
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|66,837
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|58,936
|(209)
|5*
|50-59
|58,681
|(594)
|24*
|60-69
|39,729
|(1,240)
|18*
|70-79
|22,513
|(1,998)
|36*
|80+
|14,815
|(3,657)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|203,717
|(3,770)
|89*
|Male
|185,849
|(4,050)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|112,790
|(2,684)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,005
|(273)
|7*
|White (NH)
|135,611
|(4,014)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,511
|(717)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,432
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,217
|(51)
|0*
