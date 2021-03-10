COVID-19 IN MDState Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 900 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths Wednesday morning as hospitalizations surpass 800 again.

There have now been 389,566 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,820 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.

READ MORE: Baltimore Rapper Young Moose Sues Convicted Gun Trace Task Force, City Over 2012 Wrongful Arrest

Nine more Marylanders are hospitalized, bringing the total to 801. Of those, 216 are in intensive care and 585 are in acute care.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is up 0.21% to 3.61%. The state conducted 23,412 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over eight million tests conducted since the pandemic began.

Over 1.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far in Maryland as the state continues to move through Phase 1C. Of those, 1,069,281 first doses and 584,389 second doses have been received. In the last day, 25,331 first doses and 11,772 second doses have been administered.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

READ MORE: Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Receives $7,500 From Famous Fund

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,426 (199) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,543 (534) 14*
Baltimore City 41,193 (881) 21*
Baltimore County 52,096 (1,272) 34*
Calvert 3,718 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,063 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,717 (210) 5*
Cecil 5,072 (121) 2*
Charles 9,132 (159) 2*
Dorchester 2,380 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,282 (277) 9*
Garrett 1,849 (60) 1*
Harford 12,823 (241) 4*
Howard 16,283 (214) 6*
Kent 1,142 (41) 2*
Montgomery 64,273 (1,390) 45*
Prince George’s 74,704 (1,317) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,605 (38) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,233 (116) 0*
Somerset 2,415 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,908 (35) 0*
Washington 12,571 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,845 (145) 0*
Worcester 3,293 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (52) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,516 (3) 0*
10-19 37,640 (6) 1*
20-29 70,899 (35) 1*
30-39 66,837 (76) 6*
40-49 58,936 (209) 5*
50-59 58,681 (594) 24*
60-69 39,729 (1,240) 18*
70-79 22,513 (1,998) 36*
80+ 14,815 (3,657) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 203,717 (3,770) 89*
Male 185,849 (4,050) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: COVID Latest: Baltimore Orioles Say They're Continuing To Work With Officials To Bring Fans Back Safely
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 112,790 (2,684) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,005 (273) 7*
White (NH) 135,611 (4,014) 95*
Hispanic 62,511 (717) 15*
Other (NH) 18,432 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,217 (51) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff