BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles responded Wednesday to this week’s announcement by Gov. Larry Hogan that sports venues may reopen at 50% capacity.
"The Orioles will be working on a safe reopening plan with the Stadium Authority, with Major League Baseball and with the Health Department, but I'm sure that they're going to come up with a plan that works," Gov. Hogan said Tuesday. "They've been working on this for a long time, and they're going to be very safe."
The governor lifted a number of restrictions Tuesday, including capacity limits at bars, restaurants, retail, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor rec centers.
“As always, the health and safety of our entire Birdland community remains our top priority. In accordance with Governor Hogan’s announcement yesterday, we are continuing to work with the City of Baltimore, state officials, and Major League Baseball to safely welcome fans back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards with proper social distancing guidelines. As soon as we are able, we will share our plans to re-open along with our Gameday Health & Safety protocols,” the Orioles said in a statement.
The Orioles home opener is set for Thursday, April 8, against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m.
