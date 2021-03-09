BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some great news for baseball fans — fans will be allowed in the stands for Opening Day at Oriole Park.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that concert and sports venues can reopen at 50% capacity.
The governor said physical distancing and other safety protocols will remain in place.
UPDATES FROM GOV. HOGAN’S NEWS CONFERENCE:
- Maryland Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses, Masks Still Required
- COVID Latest: Maryland Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Out-Of-State Travel, Testing Strongly Encouraged
- Maryland’s Statewide Mask Mandate To Remain In Effect As COVID-19 Restrictions Loosen, Gov. Larry Hogan Says
- Graduations, Proms Should Be Allowed ‘As Long As We Follow All Health Advice,’ Gov. Hogan Says
- Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Hagerstown To Open March 25, One Week Ahead Of Schedule
- COVID-19 Latest: Adult Day Care Centers To Reopen With Safety Measures In Place, Gov. Hogan Says
“The Orioles will be working on a safe reopening plan with the Stadium Authority, with Major League Baseball and with the Health Department, but I’m sure that they’re going to come up with a plan that works,” Gov. Hogan said. “They’ve been working on this for a long time, and they’re going to be very safe.”
The governor lifted a number of restrictions Tuesday, including capacity limits at bars, restaurants, retail, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor rec centers.
“I want to make it clear that the virus is still with us, and it remains important to continue to take precautions to stay,” Gov. Hogan said.
The Orioles home opener is set for Thursday, April 8, against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m.
WATCH: Gov. Hogan’s Full News Conference:
