ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the Maryland Department of Labor’s COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund saved over 21,000 jobs and supported more than 1,000 small businesses through two rounds of funding, totaling over $31 million.
“The state has delivered more than $1.7 billion in emergency relief for Maryland’s struggling families and small businesses, including over $31 million for the tremendously successful Layoff Aversion Fund,” Gov. Hogan said. “Labor’s Layoff Aversion Fund provided a critical lifeline, funding nearly 1,300 small businesses in every county across the state, keeping their doors open for business, and saving over 21,500 jobs during these unprecedented times.”
The first round of funding awarded over $10 million in grants to 445 small businesses and saved 8,819 jobs, the governor said.
The governor also said the second round of funding awarded over $21 million in grants to support 822 small businesses and save 12,736 jobs across the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.