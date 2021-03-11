BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been more than one year since the COVID-19 pandemic upended travel plans for so many people. Now, it seems some of those plans will go the distance.

With millions across the country already fully vaccinated and positivity rates generally on the decline, some people are planning a much-needed getaway.

AAA said a new survey shows well over 60% of Americans said they’ll be for leisure in the next three months and more than 84% of Americans have tentative plans for 2021.

Ragina Ali, with AAA, said whether it’s a flight to Mexico or a road trip across the US, many people aren’t just dreaming, but booking.

“There’s this pent-up demand and desire to get away,” Ali said.

This comes as vaccines continue to roll out nationwide, but despite that, the CDC is still urging people not to travel.

The agency said it won’t likely update that guidance until more people get their shots.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the state is lifting quarantine requirements and other restrictions for out-of-state travel.

With the anticipation for a surge in travel come summer and fall, many said now is the time to book flights.

“The prices are really cheap right now, so you know for someone like me it’s a really great time to take advantage of it,” Brandon Head, a traveler, said.

When it comes to spring break, however, officials said some people are still hesitant. Only 14% of Americans are scheduled to travel.

