TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will be increasing spectator capacity of athletic games beginning as early as Thursday, March 18, 2021, the school system announced Wednesday.
Three spectators will be allowed per athlete per game.
Due to the size of some of the smaller facilities, adjustments may be made to accommodate spectators under current social distancing guidelines, Baltimore County Schools said.
BCPS will continue to utilize a paperless ticketing system. Masks will continue to be required and social distancing remains in effect.
Tickets are $5 each and are needed only for football, field hockey, soccer and volleyball games and badminton matches.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.