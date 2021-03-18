ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It was almost a year ago when we first introduced you to DJ Kopec, the Ellicott City-based man who has been throwing virtual dance parties for families and raising thousands of dollars for people in need.

Now, he’s about to reach a big milestone.

It was March 2020 when Kopec first started live-streaming a set on Facebook. It was just for stress relief for his family as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning.

Little did he know that was the beginning of dozens of quarantine dance parties that would generate a following of millions from around the world.

“They weren’t able to have a support in person, so we built this community where people shared their stories and we tried to support them,” Kopec said.

“We realized quickly that a lot of people needed help, we just couldn’t stop, we felt like we couldn’t let them down,” he added.

He now calls them family. Many said Kopec has helped them get through these tough times by lifting their spirits with dancing and music

Kopec has also helped first responders and people in need by raising money for them and getting donations of food and toys.

Now, on the one-year anniversary of his first show, he’s about to surpass a huge milestone.

“Saturday night, we are going to attempt to break the $2 million mark partnering with the Ulman Foundation in Baltimore,” Kopec said.

The foundation is a charity that Kopec has raised money for before to help cancer patients and their families.

Kopec said even after the pandemic comes to an end, he’ll still keep trying to help people with shows and fundraisers.

“Our ultimate dream is to get this family together in one place,” Kopec said. “Maybe it’ll be Merriweather. We don’t know, and have a great concert.”

The fun starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. You can live-stream it online.

