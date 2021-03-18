ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland will enter Phase 2A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
Under Phase 2A, Marylanders ages 60 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Hogan said during a news conference.
On March 30, the state will move to Phase 2B, which includes all Marylanders ages 16 or older with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
On April 13, the state will move to Phase 2C, which includes all Marylanders ages 55 and older and essential workers.
The state will move to Phase 3, under which all Marylanders ages 16 and older are eligible, on April 29.
Marylanders eligible under Phase 1 will still be prioritized.
Vaccine demand will continue to outpace supply for several weeks, Hogan said, adding he met with the White House Coronavirus Task Force this week and was told states will get a significant increase in vaccine supply beginning the week of March 29.
