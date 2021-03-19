ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added just over 1,150 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state surpassed three-quarters of a million people fully vaccinated against the virus, the latest data from the state’s health department shows.

The state added 1,152 cases and 18 deaths, bringing the totals to 397,898 and 7,947, respectively.

Eighteen more people were hospitalized as of Friday, bringing the total to 816. Of those, 598 were acute care cases and 218 were intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate ticked up to 4.16% on Friday from 4.07% on Thursday.

More than 750,000 Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; Friday’s total sits at 753,517. Another nearly 45,000 Marylanders got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have gotten a first dose to 1,341,728. Second doses now sit at 699,817, while 53,700 Marylanders have gotten a single-dose vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,457 (201) 1* Anne Arundel 37,450 (544) 14* Baltimore City 42,418 (901) 21* Baltimore County 53,445 (1,303) 35* Calvert 3,791 (73) 1* Caroline 2,077 (22) 0* Carroll 7,919 (210) 5* Cecil 5,183 (122) 2* Charles 9,391 (167) 2* Dorchester 2,418 (46) 1* Frederick 17,646 (282) 9* Garrett 1,879 (61) 1* Harford 13,243 (251) 4* Howard 16,649 (216) 6* Kent 1,218 (42) 2* Montgomery 65,289 (1,409) 46* Prince George’s 76,022 (1,338) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,651 (39) 1* St. Mary’s 5,300 (118) 0* Somerset 2,437 (35) 0* Talbot 1,924 (36) 0* Washington 12,832 (257) 3* Wicomico 6,950 (148) 0* Worcester 3,309 (91) 1* Data not available 0 (35) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 20,184 (3) 0* 10-19 38,718 (6) 1* 20-29 72,474 (35) 1* 30-39 68,239 (76) 6* 40-49 60,078 (214) 5* 50-59 59,911 (613) 24* 60-69 40,508 (1,272) 18* 70-79 22,832 (2,034) 38* 80+ 14,954 (3,692) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 207,872 (3,829) 91* Male 190,026 (4,118) 94* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 115,952 (2,736) 66* Asian (NH) 9,307 (278) 7* White (NH) 138,844 (4,090) 96* Hispanic 63,388 (726) 15* Other (NH) 18,829 (82) 0* Data not available 51,578 (35) 1*

