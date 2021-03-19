BALTIMORE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer who they say shot a suspect outside the Baltimore Police Department’s southwest precinct Wednesday afternoon.
They have only given his last name, identifying him as Baltimore County Police Officer Flaherty. He is assigned to the Woodlawn Precinct.
They said he is on routine administrative leave.
Officials said the suspect appeared to display a handgun, but did not provide further details.
“It appeared as if that suspect was armed,” Joy Lepola, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.
Police said detectives were investigating a case and located the suspect in Baltimore City. The suspect exited a vehicle and displayed what appeared to be a weapon, police said. At least one officer then shot the suspect.
Police won't say, at this time, if a weapon was recovered from the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
