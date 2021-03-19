BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot within a minute of each other in separate parts of Baltimore earlier Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Moreland Avenue for a shot spotter alert at around 2:44 p.m. They found a 31-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
A minute later, in a different part of the city, officers responded to the 5200 block of Cordilia Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2:45 p.m. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.