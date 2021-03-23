BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.
Tara Payne was last seen on March 23 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street.
Police said family and friends are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Payne is urged to contact the Southeast District's Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2422 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.