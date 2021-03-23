ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland’s vaccine Phase 2B now includes Marylanders age 16 and older with disabilities.

Phase 2B, which originally had just all Marylanders age 16 and older with medical conditions that increase risk for severe COVID-19 illness, will begin March 30.

Pre-registration for all 2B eligible Maryland residents is now open. More than 150,000 residents have already successfully pre-registered on the state’s website, they said Tuesday.

Carol Beatty, Secretary of Maryland Department of Disabilities thanked Gov. Larry Hogan for recognizing the “increased risk of people with intellecutual and developmental disabilities,” and placing them in Phase 2B.

She said research shows that non-elderly people with disabilities who receive long-term supports and services in settings other than nursing homes face similar COVID-19 risk factors compared to people in nursing homes.

“Many people with disabilities rely on the close physical proximity of caregivers for their daily needs, which limits their ability to adopt preventative measures, such as social distancing. Today’s announcement of the inclusion of a broader group of people with disabilities and phase two they addresses the equity concerns for people with disabilities,” Beatty said.

She then encouraged all Marylanders with disabilities, when its their turn, to go get the shot at the mass vaccination sites. Beatty added the Department of Disabilities is working with the health department to make sure they have the reasonable accommodations needed to get to the mass vaccination sites.

Those accommodations could include pop-up clinics to expand opportunities to get the shot for those having issues getting to a larger site.

On Tuesday, Maryland officially moved into Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, meaning anyone ages 60 and up is eligible for a vaccine.

Phase 2b will begin March 30, which includes any Maryland resident ages 16 or older with disabilities or medical conditions or severe risk of COVID-19 illness. Pre-registration for this group is open now.

Phase 2C will open on April 13, which includes any Marylander 55 and older and essential workers in critical industries.

Phase 3 will begin on April 27, which includes all Marylanders ages 16 and up.

More than 150,000 residents have pre-registered for a vaccine.

Register for a vaccine by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX or go to COVIDvax.maryland.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.