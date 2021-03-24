BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police continue to search for a missing 26-year-old woman.
Tara Payne, who goes by Savannah, was last seen on March 23 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street leaving a bar.
Police said family and friends are concerned about her well-being.
According to posts on social media by family and friends, Payne was out celebrating her birthday Monday night into Tuesday morning in Canton Square. She was seen leaving Southern Provisions around 1:30 a.m.
When she didn’t show up her birthday lunch with her aunt Tuesday afternoon, her aunt said she called her cell phone and Baltimore Police answered.
She was spotted around the Shipyard apartments off Boston Street around 3:30 a.m. Her purse was found along Boston Street, her aunt said.
#MISSINGPERSON #PLEASESHARE LAST KNOWN TO BE IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF O’DONNELL STREET, BALTIMORE MARYLAND PLEASE LET THE BALTIMORE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT KNOW IF YOU SEE OR HEAR ANYTHING AND CONTACT ME IF NOT COMFORTABLE GOING TO THE POLICE THANK YOU #URGENT #TRUECRIME #FINDHER #PLZ pic.twitter.com/CG8qxSSLST
— Seb Roderick (@roderick_seb) March 24, 2021
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Payne is urged to contact the Southeast District's Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2422 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.