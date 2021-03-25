ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The daily coronavirus case count jumped up to over 1,300 on Thursday, with hospitalizations staying above 900.

Daily cases have generally stayed below 1,000 over the last month or so with a few exceptions. The last highest daily case count was in early February, with over 1,500 new cases.

Three more Marylanders died from the virus in the last day, now a total of 8,032. There are 403,982 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the state.

Hospitalizations stand now at 919, up four since Wednesday. ICU beds are at 223 and there are 696 Marylanders in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is flat, staying at 4.59%. The state conducted 41,053 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Phase 2A is underway, and 832,551 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state has administered 2,358,677 doses in total- 1,526,126 first doses and 771,942 second doses.

In the last day, 37,873 first doses and 15,252 second doses were given out. The single-dose vaccine has been administered 60,609 times, with 1,114 more doses given out in the last 24 hours, the state reports.

