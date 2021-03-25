COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Airport, BWI, Local TV, spring break, travel

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport officials say they are projecting to have the busiest travel days of the COVID era this week.

Thursday and Friday, March 25-26, are projected to be the busiest travel days since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. For many travelers it’s Spring Break.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Cancels High School Proms Because Of COVID Restrictions

READ MORE: Search Underway For Tara Savannah Payne, Woman Who Went Missing After Baltimore Birthday Celebration

The Maryland Health Department is encouraging travelers to get a COVID-19 test when they return from out-of-state travel.

BWI officials reported on March 13 as the last highest single-day count of security screenings in nearly a year at 18,382.

MORE NEWS: Notes Found Among Frederick Murder Suspect Joshua David Eckenrode's Things Suggested He Was Planning Mass Casualty Event, Sheriff Says

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff