LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport officials say they are projecting to have the busiest travel days of the COVID era this week.
Thursday and Friday, March 25-26, are projected to be the busiest travel days since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. For many travelers it’s Spring Break.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Cancels High School Proms Because Of COVID Restrictions
READ MORE: Search Underway For Tara Savannah Payne, Woman Who Went Missing After Baltimore Birthday Celebration
Today and tomorrow (March 25-26) are projected to be our busiest days of the #COVID19 era.@MDHealthDept encourages Marylanders to get tested for #COVID19 upon their return from out-of-state travel.
More travel info: https://t.co/MfFPYYOryd #safetravels #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/UA83OHHllO
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 25, 2021
The Maryland Health Department is encouraging travelers to get a COVID-19 test when they return from out-of-state travel.
BWI officials reported on March 13 as the last highest single-day count of security screenings in nearly a year at 18,382.
MORE NEWS: Notes Found Among Frederick Murder Suspect Joshua David Eckenrode's Things Suggested He Was Planning Mass Casualty Event, Sheriff Says
Yesterday @TSA officers performed 18,382 security screenings at BWI Marshall Airport. This is the highest single-day count in nearly a year.@MDHealthDept encourages Marylanders to get tested for #COVID19 upon their return from out-of-state travel. #safetravels #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/MolIQkI97L
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 13, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!