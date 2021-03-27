COVID-19 In MD14 More Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passenger traffic has grown in recent weeks at BWI Airport, according to officials.

Several days this month have been among the busiest since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, officials said

Friday, March 26, was a new busiest day in more than a year at BWI Airport, with 22,968 departing passengers.

Projections for the remainder of the weekend are robust, as well, officials said.

BWI said it continues to focus on healthy, safe travel.

Masks or face coverings are required in the airport terminal. The airport terminal remains restricted to ticketed passengers and employees.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

