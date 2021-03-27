BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passenger traffic has grown in recent weeks at BWI Airport, according to officials.
Several days this month have been among the busiest since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, officials saidREAD MORE: Man Injured In Northwest Baltimore Shooting Saturday Afternoon, Police Say
Friday, March 26, was a new busiest day in more than a year at BWI Airport, with 22,968 departing passengers.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting In Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police Say
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Projections for the remainder of the weekend are robust, as well, officials said.
BWI said it continues to focus on healthy, safe travel.
Masks or face coverings are required in the airport terminal. The airport terminal remains restricted to ticketed passengers and employees.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Possible Throughout Much Of The Region Sunday Afternoon
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.