BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination are on the way.
Johnson & Johnson will deliver 11 million shots nationwide next week.
This comes after concerns the company would not be able to reach its production goal of 20 million doses by the end of March 2021.
The new delivery of vaccines will also help the Biden administration with its goal of administering 200 million shots within the president's first one hundred days.
