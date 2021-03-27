COVID-19 In MD14 More Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination are on the way.

Johnson & Johnson will deliver 11 million shots nationwide next week.

This comes after concerns the company would not be able to reach its production goal of 20 million doses by the end of March 2021.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The new delivery of vaccines will also help the Biden administration with its goal of administering 200 million shots within the president’s first one hundred days.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

CBS Baltimore Staff