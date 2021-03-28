BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland could see severe storms move through the region this afternoon.
A high-pressure system will move through Saturday, which could lead to a messier situation Sunday.
The majority of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe storms. Northern Maryland is under a marginal risk.

Enjoy the sunny and calm weather today because storms move in tomorrow. The best bet for severe weather will be in the late afternoon & early evening ahead of a cold front. #WJZ #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/vvNAIR6EQq
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 27, 2021
There is the potential for damaging winds and heavy downpours. WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara also said we cannot rule out the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Rain will be off and on throughout the day, but the best bet to see severe storms arrives in the late afternoon/ early evening around 5 p.m. ahead of a cold front.
By Monday, temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s, before rebounding into the mid-60s Tuesday.
