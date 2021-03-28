COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    View All Programs
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Maryland weather forecast, Severe Weather, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland could see severe storms move through the region this afternoon.

A high-pressure system will move through Saturday, which could lead to a messier situation Sunday.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Man After Violent Stabbing In Arnold

The majority of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe storms. Northern Maryland is under a marginal risk.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

There is the potential for damaging winds and heavy downpours. WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara also said we cannot rule out the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Rain will be off and on throughout the day, but the best bet to see severe storms arrives in the late afternoon/ early evening around 5 p.m. ahead of a cold front.

By Monday, temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s, before rebounding into the mid-60s Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Investigating Triple Shooting In Essex Sunday Morning

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.