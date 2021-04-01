COVID-19 In MDOver 1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Over 1.5K Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,584 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths as the state’s positivity rate continues its rise Thursday morning.

Hospitalizations went down by 17 to 1,013; with 236 in ICU beds and 777 in acute care.

The state has now recorded 412,928 confirmed cases and 8,118 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.21%, now at 5.51%. Maryland conducted 33,395 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.8 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, one good metric reveals itself: over one million Marylanders are fully vaccinated for the virus.

Maryland has administered 2,760,176 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,754,969 first doses and 927,851 second doses administered in total. Of those, 34,496 first doses and 30,722 second doses were given out in the last day.

They have administered 77,356 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 5,034 since Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,536 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 39,062 (554) 14*
Baltimore City 44,869 (923) 22*
Baltimore County 56,179 (1,336) 35*
Calvert 3,923 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,125 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,311 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,369 (125) 2*
Charles 9,764 (171) 2*
Dorchester 2,476 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,252 (292) 9*
Garrett 1,906 (61) 1*
Harford 14,145 (252) 4*
Howard 17,342 (221) 6*
Kent 1,223 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,831 (1,430) 46*
Prince George’s 78,242 (1,362) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,719 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,431 (122) 0*
Somerset 2,480 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,965 (36) 0*
Washington 13,294 (260) 3*
Wicomico 7,091 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,393 (93) 1*
Data not available 0 (57) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,364 (3) 0*
10-19 40,644 (6) 1*
20-29 75,502 (35) 1*
30-39 70,723 (79) 6*
40-49 62,171 (226) 5*
50-59 62,091 (639) 25*
60-69 41,857 (1,314) 17*
70-79 23,393 (2,072) 38*
80+ 15,183 (3,742) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 215,693 (3,908) 91*
Male 197,235 (4,210) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 122,009 (2,806) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,755 (284) 7*
White (NH) 144,746 (4,154) 97*
Hispanic 64,722 (737) 15*
Other (NH) 19,441 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,255 (54) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

