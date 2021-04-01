ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,584 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths as the state’s positivity rate continues its rise Thursday morning.
Hospitalizations went down by 17 to 1,013; with 236 in ICU beds and 777 in acute care.READ MORE: Pets On Wheels Spread Cheer At Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
The state has now recorded 412,928 confirmed cases and 8,118 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.21%, now at 5.51%. Maryland conducted 33,395 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.8 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.
Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, one good metric reveals itself: over one million Marylanders are fully vaccinated for the virus.
Maryland has administered 2,760,176 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,754,969 first doses and 927,851 second doses administered in total. Of those, 34,496 first doses and 30,722 second doses were given out in the last day.
They have administered 77,356 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 5,034 since Wednesday.READ MORE: 44 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized From Freighter Anchored Near Annapolis
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,536
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,062
|(554)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|44,869
|(923)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|56,179
|(1,336)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,923
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,125
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,311
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,369
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,764
|(171)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,476
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,252
|(292)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,906
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,145
|(252)
|4*
|Howard
|17,342
|(221)
|6*
|Kent
|1,223
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,831
|(1,430)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|78,242
|(1,362)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,719
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,431
|(122)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,480
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,965
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,294
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,091
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,393
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(57)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,364
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,644
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|75,502
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|70,723
|(79)
|6*
|40-49
|62,171
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|62,091
|(639)
|25*
|60-69
|41,857
|(1,314)
|17*
|70-79
|23,393
|(2,072)
|38*
|80+
|15,183
|(3,742)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|215,693
|(3,908)
|91*
|Male
|197,235
|(4,210)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|122,009
|(2,806)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,755
|(284)
|7*
|White (NH)
|144,746
|(4,154)
|97*
|Hispanic
|64,722
|(737)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,441
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,255
|(54)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.