BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball is honoring essential workers this season.
$1.5 million worth of free game tickets will be distributed to those who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 30 MLB teams will take part.
The Orioles released a statement saying they're excited to thank frontline workers and will hold a tribute in their honor during the season home opener.
