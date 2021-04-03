COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Good news for students at the University of Maryland, College Park.

They can finish out the spring semester a little more normally.

Starting Monday, in-person and hybrid learning will resume, and in-person activities at the student union and rec center will be expanded. That includes group fitness, club sports and intramurals.

Dining halls will also increase to 50% capacity.

The University says this was all made possible thanks to the low positivity rate on campus.

