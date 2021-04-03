COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time, people can now walk up and get a coronavirus vaccination in Maryland.

This is on the Eastern Shore.

Salisbury’s mass vaccination site at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center is now open for no appointment walk-ups.

Gov. Larry Hogan says people from all over the state who want a shot should consider driving there to get vaccinated.

