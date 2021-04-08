BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Opening Day for the Orioles at home and fans cannot contain their excitement about baseball season being back here in Baltimore!

It’s been more than 560 days since fans were last at Camden Yards watching America’s Game — that was on Sept. 22, 2019.

A lucky 11,000 fans will be able to watch the game versus the Red Sox in-person at the stadium Thursday. Festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a special pregame ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

OPENING DAY FEATURES:

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will throw a joint ceremonial first pitch.

Mayor Scott will also join the former mayor of Boston in a moment of unity.

The national anthem performance by Baltimore-native Zadia will conclude with a flyover by the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing.

This year, all fans throughout Birdland will be celebrated as Mo Gaba’s Fan of the Year, in recognition of their unwavering support that fuels the team each and every day. The entire crowd will shout the ceremonial “Play Ball!” prior to the first pitch.

The Orioles will also recognize frontline workers in a special moment as part of the pregame ceremony.

WHAT’S NEW AT ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS:

Food and Drink

Charm City Diner: Will feature a selection of roast beef sandwiches, patty melt, chili cheese dogs and gravy fries. It’s located on the Lower Level Concourse at Section 72.

Vida Taco Bar: Will feature a selection of tacos, nachos and margaritas. It’s located on the Lower Level Concourse at Section 29.

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT:

Expect more interaction with your mobile devices. Tickets will be digital only and all payments will be cashless.

You must wear your mask at all times, when you’re not eating or drinking, even if seated.

The park is also featuring pod seating to keep fans social distanced.

Also you cannot bring a bag in this year.

GAME DAY FORECAST:

Expect it to be partly cloudy and 66 on Thursday. The good news is the sun will be out by the afternoon with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

